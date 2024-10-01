Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya visited Botswana recently to explore the country and its tourism potential

As part of the visit, Wode Maya interacted with a group of Ghanaians living in the Southern African country

The groups shared their individual experiences living and working in Botswana with the content creator

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has met up with the Ghanaian community in Botswana during a recent visit.

Wode Maya, who was in the Southern African country sightseeing and exploring its tourism potential, engaged and interacted with his fellow countrymen and women.

Popular YouTuber Wode Maya meets and interacts with the Ghanaian community in Botswana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTuber's X, the Ghanaian community seemed excited to meet Wode Maya far away in Botswana.

Each member of the Ghanaian community took turns sharing their experiences living and working in the Southern African country.

A female member of the group said she had been living in Botswana since 1992, hailing from the Eastern Region of Ghana.

A male member of the same group told Wode Maya that he moved to the country in 1994 to join his parents.

The Ghanaian community said they loved living in Botswana because it was peaceful and had less congestion of people.

"Botswana is Ghana minus 28 million people," another member of the group said.

They also shared some of the good things in Botswana that they think Ghana could learn to make the country better for its citizens.

"In terms of corruption and government process, I think Ghana can learn from Botswana. Buying land in Botswana is simple, but in Ghana, you have to through so many processes and people," said a man hailing from the Volta Region.

Netizens call for African unity

In a reaction to the video shared by Wode Maya, a netizen called for African unity, while others expressed interest in visiting Botswana.

@ReubenAmedalor wrote:

"We must be united as Africans, learn one or two good reforms from each other to the development of the Continent. Thanks @wode_maya for the great job."

@evans_otu also wrote:

"Lighthearted convo but touching major issues. Good one."

@cylicon_ commented:

"This is beautiful to watch. Indeed Ghana have a lot to learn from Botswana."

