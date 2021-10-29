Many people have continued to prove that there are still humans with heart of gold around the world. In recent times, these kindhearted people have warmed the hearts of many by blessing individuals with money and other gifts that changed the recipients' lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh presents five lucky individuals who received life-changing help.

1. Angel receives help from her boss

A woman identified as Angel was living in a homeless shelter with her children before getting a life-changing help from her boss.

The chief executive officer of her company promoted her to an assistant manager position and gave her a salary raise of $14,000 (Ghc85,399).

That was not all, the man gave her a $250,000 (Ghc1,524,987) cheque to get herself a place.

Angel got the sum of Ghc1,524,987 from her boss to get a house so she and her kids could leave a homeless shelter. Photo credit: Top Trending/YouTube

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Cara Simmons

A house help identified as Cara Simmons was gifted a new house by her kindhearted boss.

The mother of three, who resides in Cleveland, United States, cleans homes passionately without minding the toll it has on her health.

Cara's boss named Mary Jo described the cleaner as one that gives her all to her job.

In her words:

“She gives her all to her work and her family."

Cara Simmons got the surprise of her life. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

3. Petrol attendant

A petrol attendant in South Africa got a huge reward for being kind to a customer. The man paid the bill of a customer who forgot her card at home.

The 28-year-old petrol attendant said the customer would pay him back the sum of R100 (Ghc40) whenever she stopped by.

Touched by the man's kindness, the lady opened a fundraising for him and $94,000 (Ghc573,395) was donated, which equates to the man's salary for the next eight years.

The petrol attendant got a life-changing help after being kind to a stranger. Photo credit: Times Live

Source: UGC

4. Robbie receives huge help

A homeless man identified as Robbie received huge help from a lady he offered Ghc25.

The lady, Dominique Harrison-Bentzen, had lost her ATM card after a night outing and lacked the means to get home.

Dominique turned down the man's help and found her way home, but she was touched by his kindness and opened a fundraising for him, which amassed Ghc385,490.

Robbie received N26 million help from those that were impressed with his heart of gold. Photo credit: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

5. Lady gets Ghc7,413 for her calmness

A young lady was calm when a businessman, Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah's convoy splashed water on her.

The businessman was impressed with the lady's calmness and decided to reward her with a huge sum of money.

The young lady's calmness paid off as she got a reward of N500k. Photo credit: Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Source: Facebook

Good Samaritan blesses corn seller

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Nigerian man got people talking on social media after blessing a corn seller with Ghc1,527.

The kindhearted man purchased corn from the woman and promised to come back to help her, which he did after teaming up with his friends to raise the sum of Ghc1,527 for the trader.

In the video that was shared by the Good Samaritan with the handle @directorbicycle, the woman went down on her knees to express gratitude to God for the monetary gift. She then stood up to hug and pray for the young man.

Source: Yen.com.gh