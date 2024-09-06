A video of Wode Maya's sharing his trotro experience has gone viral on social media

He showed his kindness and humility as he opted to pay the fares of the persons who were on board the vehicle

Many people who took to the comment section of the video praised the content creator for the act

Popular Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has set social media ablaze after a video of him boarding a mini commercial bus popularly known as trotro surfaced online.

A video that has gone viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the adorable moment when the famed content creator was captured by the roadside in an anxious wait for a trotro.

Wode Maya picks a trotro and interacts with the passengers in the trending video. Photo credit: @wode_maya/TikTok

As soon as he boarded the vehicle, the other passengers could not hide their joy as they immediately recognised him.

Some interacted with him and thanked him for promoting the African continent through his work.

Wode Maya, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the passengers, then opted to pay for their fares.

He made it known that his decision to pick a trotro was primarily because he wanted to get that experience again.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 70 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise Wode Maya

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Wode Maya for his show of humility and friendliness.

Bosoma Ketanji Kulendi commented:

"I smiled throughout the video. I bet, the young lady had no idea who she stood there with."

Offei Edwards Nana Kwasi stated:

"It seems Wode maya doesn't know he is very popular in Ghana."

Barimah Okese stated:

"I love ur dress. may the creator bless you for siding with the truth, Ukraine."

BIN KIBSAH added:

"Wode ebi circle you dey oo. be careful with your phone."

Source: YEN.com.gh