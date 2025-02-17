An Asian man has left many in awe after he was seen speaking Twi fluently while preaching to his congregants

In a video on TikTok, he told people to put their trust in God and be confident He would come through for them

Social media users who watched the video were amazed and praised the pastor for speaking the dialect so fluently

A video of an Asian-looking pastor preaching in twi has gone viral on social media, leaving many Ghanaians in awe.

In the TikTok video circulating on social media, the Asian man, identified as Prophet Prakash Pyne was heard admonishing members of his church to trust God with their challenges.

Prophet Prakash Pyne, an Asian pastor in Ghana, preaches in twi. Photo credit: @prophetprakashpyne/IG.

Source: Instagram

Relying on Hebrews 13 verses 5-6, Prophet Prakash Pyne said God did not fail those who solely depend on Him for sustenance.

"Be confident about the help of God. God says He will never forsake His people, and so trust and have faith in Him. Confidently declare that God will come through for me," he stated

The man of God's message seemed to have resonated well with his congregation as they were heard on the trending video applauding him.

Below is the video of Prophet Prakash Pyne preaching in twi.

Ghanaians impressed by Asian preacher's twi sermon

Prophet Prakash Pyne's video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

Many who thronged the comments section to react seemed impressed by the pastor's linguistic skills.

Prophet Prakash Pyne is preaching in Ghana for many years. Photo credit: @prophetprakashpyne/IG.

Source: Instagram

Below are a few of the reactions to the video of Prophet Prakash Pyne preaching in twi, as compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@angel_rose365 said:

"Not know what you saying O! Yes o. Don’t know love. Seriously help of God is so important to me. What can I do without Holy Ghost fire and power? amen o! Me child of GOD.. yes o!"

@Gift also said:

"Fellow Ghanaian come and see what God has done for us.. you can't fail to listen.. God bless you Pastor."

@Fordjour Anfield Sylvester commented:

"Whether you like it or Yes, Ghanaian language de3 3noaa ne Twi."

@K.Ras also commented:

"This scripture is my favorite in the Bible and I was baptized with it."

@Investor Morrison IVM wrote:

"Best way to cash out easy in Ghana is to turn to pastor."

@Okasha no.1 also wrote:

"If u will give me pose I will come to your church."

Obroni man speaks twi in viral clip

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an obroni man, identified as Tauriq, was spotted in a viral video speaking twi with a Ghanaian lady.

The white man, who was at the Melcom Ghana branch in Spintex, was heard telling the young lady that he was in the shop to buy toys for his kids.

The young Ghanaian lady seemed impressed by the obroni man's fluency as she praised him for his knowledge of the local Ghanaian language.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

