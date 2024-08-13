Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has celebrated a kind fan for gifting him some dollars during their encounter in Canada

Wode Maya was delighted that his fellow African from Sierra Leone showed love and kindness to him

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A kind fan has blessed Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya with some money when they met in Canada. The renowned content creator announced this on his Facebook page.

According to Wode Maya, the fan from Sierra Leone gave him a hundred Canadian dollars (CA$100), equivalent to GH¢1,100, as a token of gratitude for his inspirational work. However, he did not disclose his identity.

Touched by the gesture, Wode Maya flaunted the CA$100 note on his Facebook page and thanked the fan for the money. He wrote:

"Met a fan from Sierra Leone in Canada & he dashed me 100 Canadian dollars."

Netizens hail fan for gifting Wode Maya money

Netizens who saw Wode Maya's post were touched by the gesture and took to the comment section to praise the fan.

@Ben Bela Wise wrote:

"That how we are as sierra Leoneans, we embrace the spirit of pan-Africanism."

@Magdalene Massah Boima wrote:

"In Sierra Leone, we welcome strangers with open arms, regardless of their religion, and we believe in unity and prosperity for all. As a foreigner in our country, you will be embraced, protected, and cared for without any expectations in return. However, it is unfortunate that we struggle to show the same love and kindness to our own people."

@Sofiat Dokurugu Tv wrote:

"God bless the giver."

@Sia Kutubu wrote: ·

"Awww we are one of the nicest people on the continent no cap."

