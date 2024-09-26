The four Ghanaians who were arrested for falsifying their transcripts are now standing trial

A statement on the matter says the legal fees for the services of lawyers were high hence an appeal for help

Many people who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the arrest of the Ghanaian students

Trials for the four Ghanaian students who were dismissed by Lehigh University for falsifying their transcripts are underway.

A recent update on their case is that lawyers have been made available to help them pursue the matter.

However, a GoFundMe page set up by friends of the four Ghanaian students indicates that the legal fees demanded by four lawyers have become a problem.

The page stated that the quartet must pay $22,000, equivalent to GH¢340,000 as legal fees.

"We have acquired lawyers to represent each of the boys. The total cost for the lawyers is around $22,000. We have raised a total of $14,786.00 to cover lawyers fees and commissary, but we need more help in order to fully cover the lawyer fees."

The statement has appealed to people to donate to their course inorder to help the four Ghanaian students.

"Please help to share this story so we can raise more money to aid our friends and their families. There are a lot of opinions circling around the boys, but let us remind you that the fact is these boys are intelligent. They were accepted into Lehigh for their minds, their accolades, and their passion to learn."

Evans Oppong, Otis Opoku, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo were earlier this month charged with forgery and theft of services.

Ghanaians react to the arrest of the four Ghanaians

Social media users who reacted to the post have shared varied opinons on the arrest of the Ghanaian students.

@damian_yb8 stated:

"Herr masa sika wei de3 Jail straight oo But how did they get such amount of financial aid?"

@Gracebal0 indicated:

"I feel sad for them because all they want is to go to a good school."

One of the students had an offer from Microsoft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ortis Opoku, one of the four Ghanaian students got an internship offer from the American multinational technology company Microsoft.

A report on the GoFundMe page said Ortis Opoku was an Electrical Engineering student who had just returned from an internship at Microsoft.

He secured the opportunity to return for another internship at the same company next summer, but his university dismissed him and arrested him subsequently.

