Social media could not have been prepared for the unfortunate yet hilarious setback that befell one woman on social media, who happily shared pics of the untenable disaster online.

The Twitter user, @ThandoMfundisi, who turned heads as a Miss SA 2018 top 5 contestant, had heads turning for very different reasons on Friday.

One unlucky woman on social media took to sharing pics of the untenable disaster that befell her. Image: @ThandoMfundisi/ Twitter.

Taking to social media, she posted a mini thread for her followers. The tweet read:

"Guys I need someone who has cakes already made in Cape Town for a baby shower tomorrow cus lo wenze ikaka. WHAT I ORDERED, you’re not ready for what I got."

Judging from the pics, the cake was an epic fail, looking more like something out of a horror movie than an edible dessert.

The tweet garnered more than 3 500 likes, close to 2 000 retweets and a massive 300 plus comments.

Many not impressed, not even a little

YEN.com.gh was there for it too, sorting through the reactions to bring some of the wildest remarks we could find. It's safe to say the cake-maker was mercilessly blasted.

@Ph3hello_Mo jibed:

"You're brave. You drove with that thing in the seat? Gao tshabe gore etlao tswara poho?"

@LadlokovaAphiwe blasted:

"The teddy bear looks like sweet potatoes. I wonder what was her thought process when she was finishing up the cake."

@LadlokovaAphiwe observed:

@sirboring_26 reacted:

"That cake doesn't look so bad. The baker got the photo for the design from Rasta."

@AyandaDlamini_ added:

"Yoh some people are disrespectful! How you gon do your customers like that?!"

Ordered sofa gone wrong

In another epic fail story, YEN.com.gh recently reported that a young man in Ghana got himself in an interesting situation after deciding to order a sofa he saw online going for a ridiculously low price.

Adu Kabena Alfred, a friend to the gentleman, indicated that the sofa was displayed on Jumia for Ghc 150 and the young man took the opportunity to place an order for it.

The good was processed for close to a month and when it arrived, it turned out to be a tiny model of the sofa which was delivered to him on a motorbike.

