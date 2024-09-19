The dismissal of Evans Oppong and three other Ghanaians from Lehigh University has generated talking points online

The 2021 NSMQ winner had sought the support of an educational foundation to assist him with his scholarship application

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the dismissal of the students in the US with disappointment, with their court case pending

A statement released by the embattled Prempeh College alumnus Evans Oppong in 2023, after news of his admission to study abroad went viral, has resurfaced on social media.

The statement first shared on X by @_ckodon outlined Evans' reaction after gaining admission to study Computer Science at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

A 2023 statement from Evans Oppong opens up on the support he received to work on his scholarship application. Photo credit: @_Ckodon/X @Lehigh University/Facebook

Sharing his reservations about the scholarship, the 2021 NSMQ winner first opened up on how he almost gave up on his quest to study abroad due to the initial setback he had encountered in his application process.

"The first round of applications hit me really hard. Frankly, I had given up and had no intentions of subjecting myself to reapplication, or even retaking the SAT."

He stated that his introduction to the Ckodon Foundation, based in Ghana, revived his hope as the foundation and its CEO, Selorm Abedu, had assisted him greatly in his application process.

"Through Selorm's guidance, I polished my essays and my extracurriculars and fine-tuned my entire application, making a bold bid in both the ED2 and Regular Decision cycles. Earlier this year, thanks to divine favor, I earned a place at Lehigh- a testimony to the labor that went into the journey.

The statement concluded with Evans Oppong urging Ghanaians wishing to travel abroad to study to not give up hope.

"We all had to keep trying, reminding us that hope should never be abandoned. Keep applying, never cease to pray and above all have feith that God will come through. I'm a proud Beta Ckodonite!".

Evans Oppong's statement has resurfaced online after Lehigh University dismissed him and three others for allegedly falsifying their transcripts.

Ghanaians react to dismissal of the students

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the post have expressed disappointment regarding the dismissal of the four Ghanaian students.

@TheNiggasPastor commented:

"You can’t outsmart oyibo when it comes to security checks."

@manuelphrimpz replied:

"Ghanaians are gradually tarnishing the image of our country internationally."

@Kingofkumasi_ added:

"They were the unlucky ones."

One student got an offer from Microsoft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the four Ghanaian students dismissed from Lehigh University was offered an internship opportunity at Microsoft.

A GoFundMe report explained that Ortis Opoku was an Electrical Engineering student who had just returned from an internship with the tech company.

Ortis Opoku had secured a return for another internship at the same company next summer, prior to his arrest in the US for allegedly forging documents.

