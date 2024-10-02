A Ghanaian man living in Germany has explained why he would not allow his daughters to marry Ghanaians without documents abroad

The man said others who do not have these documents marry the ladies so they can get their legal papers and then start treating them poorly

The Ghanaian man's opinion and explanations got several social media users expressing divergent views and asking him some questions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man living in Germany explained why he would not allow his daughters to marry a fellow Ghanaian who had travelled abroad but had no documents.

The man added that he would also not permit his daughters to marry men who were living in his home country.

A Ghanaian man living in Germany says he would not permit his daughters to marry Ghanaian men without legal documents. Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Zionfelix, the man explained that most men without documents marry women to acquire their permits and break up with them afterwards.

The man said he would only allow his daughters to marry a man with legal documents, which would let him know their love was at least based on truth.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's marriage conditions

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by Zionfelix about the Ghanaian man's views.

Mathew Deere Frempong Nyantakyi said:

“Real men don't depends on their women money to make marriage work. If she give you her money it's a bonus”

AK Quartey wrote:

“I agree with some of his submissions but the aspect of not allowing their daughters to marry new guys in the system is wrong”

Barry Hussein said:

“I have really taken a lot from this interview.”

Ike Will I-Am wrote:

“Zion,the argument of this man is baseless,with all due respect..why should I bring my ex wife to Abroad, because I have a child with her..Why not my child.”

Man in US praises wife

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said he has not regretted bringing his wife abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife had been very helpful to him since she joined him with their four children in America.

He boasted of his supportive wife and said, unlike most Ghanaian men, he did not regret bringing her over.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh