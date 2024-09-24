A Ghanaian man has taken pride in his daughter's completion of secondary education

The young lady, known as Angie Darkey was part of the final-year SHS students who sat for the 2024 WASSCE

Angie Darkey and her mum and dad posed for lovely phones at her graduation ceremony at the Wesly Girls SHS

A proud Ghanaian father could hold his excitement after his daughter graduated from senior high school.

The unidentified man stormed the Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS), with his wife, on the last day of school for the final-year students to celebrate his daughter's successful completion of education at the secondary-cycle level.

A proud Ghanaian father celebrates his daughter after graduating from senior high school. Photo credit: @angie.darkey/TikTok.

Beaming with pride and happiness, the Ghanaian man, asked his daughter, identified as Angie darkey to come sit on his lap while they posed for a photo.

"We are not under school regulation anymore, come, sit here (pointing to his lap) ," he said while ordering the photographer to take the shot.

In the caption of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok Angie Darkey was described as the last child of the man.

Angie Darkey, wearing a graduation gown with the cap on top of her school's green and yellow uniform, celebrated her moments with her father and mum.

The young lady's mother thanked God for seeing her daughter through three years of secondary education.

Netizen share their views on the video

The video of the adorable father and daughter moment shared on TikTok attracted reactions from netizens.

@De black girl said:

"The way they communicate this father and daughter will be good gossipers."

@AmaAfriyieMensah also said:

"This is so beautiful…. God bless father’s who give their girls love and good time."

@KOJONIIZILE commented:

"I swear this man will cry on her wedding day. May God Almighty give him long life to see that moment."

@Lorlor Armah also commented:

"Some people are lucky to have good father’s ooo.i will marry right so my kids will enjoy the love of a father."

Father gifts daughter GH¢100,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man gifted his daughter GH¢100,000 after completing SHS.

The man, known as the Grand Master, said he gave his daughter the money to help make life after school easier for her.

Ghanaians online were impressed with the Grand Master's gesture towards his child.

