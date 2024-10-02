A video of an Obroni lady jamming to Stonebwoy Jejereje's song has turned heads on social media

The young lady proved to be a Stonebwoy fan as she sang the sang as though she understood the lyrics

Netizens who took to the comments sections of the video showered praises on the lady for how well she sang

A young Obroni lady has captivated many Ghanaians online after a video of her jamming to Stonebwoy's hit single, Jejereje, went viral.

It all happened as the young lady @sabahfattal3took joined the Jejereje challenge on TikTok to prove her singing skills.

Obroni lady sings Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in trending video. Photo credit: @sabahfattal3/TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the young lady singing the chorus of theJejereje song with swag and joy in a bid to prove herself a Stonebwoy fan.

The ease with which she sang made it evident that she had been learning the lyrics and even understood what she was singing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 165,000 and 3000 comments

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy fans praise the young lady

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section were amazed by how well the lady sang Stonebwoy's song.

Mr. Sea commented:

"Wow you are better than akua china come for your Ghana card."

Melchizedek Don Adjei added:

"You are too much,u have the spirit in u."

B O N N E Y added:

"Can someone tag akua china to come and listen so she can stop worrying me I get anger issues."

Richie wonder boy indicated:

"Stonebwoy just saved us from "e dey do me lomo lomo and "its king paluta yiee" I love Gh music...u guys are doing well."

Theozi added:

"At least this one is good than Akua China."

Obroni sings Stonebwoy's Into The Future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Obroni lady took media by social media by surprise as a video of her singing Into The Future by Stonebwoy went viral.

Singing with a high pitch, the young lady proved her musical as she sang effortlessly and proceeded to rap in Patois.

It was evident that she had been practising for a long time.

Source: YEN.com.gh