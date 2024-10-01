Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video has climbed to the top chart positions of YouTube and Apple Music among Ghanaians

The dancehall musician released the visuals on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and has received positive reviews from the critics

Jejereje's achievements on YouTube and Apple Music triggered excitement among fans who thronged to social media to celebrate

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy's newly released Jejereje music video has reached number one on YouTube and Apple Music charts days after its release.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's Jejereje video tops the YouTube and Apple Music charts in Ghana. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's Jejereje video top charts

Stonebwoy released Jejereje, featuring Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton, from his upcoming sixth studio album on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The song has taken over the airwaves and generated a lot of buzz on social media among Ghanaian and international music fans.

In less than a week, the official music video for Jejereje has earned recognition as the number one video on YouTube in Ghana, amassing an impressive 600k views.

The visual has also claimed the top spot on Ghana's Apple Music Top Videos charts (all genres), highlighting its popularity and appeal to a broad audience in the country.

The song's success on the two top music video charts marks an impressive feat for Stonebwoy, who is preparing to release his new album in October 2024.

Check out the social media post below:

Fans praise Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to news of Stonebwoy's Jejereje claiming the top spots on YouTube and Ghana Apple Music's top videos.

abdullahmajor commented:

"Next big thing."

CaptainPrime21 commented:

"I've streamed this hit video countless times already."

solomon_ga2872 commented:

"Let's keep going 😇😁."

stone_burniton1

"Dope visuals 🚨."

Enyinnaya4life commented:

"Amazing to see."

ahmaburniton commented:

"We lock down the No.1 spot ❤️‍🔥."

Darks10x_ commented:

"Love the music video."

OgHumble8 commented:

"Big big things."

Stonebwoy unveils backstory behind Jejereje song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared the inspiration behind his newly released song Jejereje, which features guitarist and music producer Ginton, in an interview with Power 105.1 FM in New York.

The dancehall musician said Jejereje is a folk song meant to ease the tension caused by the recent anti-Galamsey demonstration and the ongoing political campaigns for Ghana's upcoming December general elections.

The BHIM Nation leader added that the song also speaks about the problems most individuals encounter in their daily lives, with many netizens praising Stonebwoy for his honest explanation and for his great work.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh