The Ghanaians on a 30,000km road trip have updated their location as Iraq, with a planned stopover in Dubai

One member of the group whose passport was stolen in Germany has been left behind and can join them when he gets his visa reissued

Netizens who are following their journey keenly have been commending and wishing them a safe trip

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghanaian men embarking on a 30,000km drive around the world have shared some updates on their journey.

The adventurous men shared an update which showed that they had reached Iraq.

Ghanaian men on a 30,000km road trip arrive in Iraq. Photo credit: Kwabena Peprah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Kwabena Peprah said Iraq was the 16th of the 30 countries they would drive through.

“14,000 of 30,000km, welcome to our 16th country, Iraq.”

The six men were reduced to five after one had his passport stolen at Krefeld in Germany.

The men are expected to reach Dubai soon, where they will enjoy themselves with people who want to be a part of this historic journey.

Netizens commend Wanderlust Ghana members

Several people commented on Kwabena Peprah's post. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

Gary Al-Smith said:

“Some waakye joint dey Saddam in house in back. They say e be correct abeg verify for us. Safe travels!”

Richard Anim replied:

“Gary Al-Smith we’ve been forbidden to mention the guy’s name here oooo”

Susan Zwennes Adu-Aryee wrote:

“Well done. You are opening our eyes”

Ama Kwapong said:

“Well done. It is the "small car wonder" Lexus that is impressing me. I never considered it a steady car like that before now.”

Kweku Opare-Djan wrote:

“Nice one! This my jogging after you on your next adventurous trip dieer I am working on it paaa!! I’ve got this!!! 😊😊😊”

Obaahemaa Nana Ntowaa I said:

“Bring me a stone from there. Because. Eish”

Alexander Apau wrote:

“Woooow great guys , more vim”

Jamil Zugu Bwoy said:

"Pls when you come back tell us how nice Iraq is cos the western Media has painted the middle east black"

Francisniiayi Aryee said:

“I beg buy suya from Tanko come give me...”

Wanderlust Ghana flaunts cars for 30,000km trip

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wanderlust Ghana members showed the cars they would drive for their 30,000km road trip.

The six men will use three vehicles: a Lexus, a Tacoma, and a Raptor, each carrying two people.

Several Ghanaians wondered why no Kantanka vehicles were considered for the historic journey from Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh