One of the three cars on the 30,000km road trip from Accra to Johannesburg has been robbed in Germany, with some valuables stolen

The group is waiting for German police to inspect the vehicle and file a report to confirm all the missing items

Social media users who saw the update of this unfortunate incident sympathised with the six men and wished them well

One of the three cars being used for the 30,000km road trip from Accra to Johanessburg has been burgled.

According to Kwabena Peprah, the person messed with the front window and stole several items, including his wallet and possibly another person's passport.

Burglar breaks into the Tacoma being used for the 30,000km Wanderlust Ghana road trip in Germany. Photo credit: @kwabena.peprah.7

In a Facebook post, Kwabena said the Tacoma was the car that was robbed.

"I was dressing up when Saka knocked on my door that the reception had called him. The Tacoma has been burgled. Someone smashed the front window and took lots of stuff, including my wallet and possibly Kwame’s passport."

Kwabena Peprah added that they could not touch the car until the German police came and checked it.

"We are not allowed to touch the car before the police have had their turn and so at the moment, I’m sitting in a German police station waiting to file a report and go through the processes."

If one of the adventurers' passports is missing, Kwabena said they can get another issued at the Ghana Embassy in Berlin.

"If Kwame’s passport was in the car, I’m sure we can get a new one issued at the embassy in Berlin but the trip may be over for him because the other visas needed along the route will not be easy to reissue."

Netizens sympathise with Wanderlust Ghana over theft

Adjoa Gyarteng said:

"Oh no, so sorry to hear about this mishap. Hoping all is not lost and you can still go on to achieve your set goal. Guidance and Protection always"

Richard Wayoe wrote:

"In as much why do u leave your passport in a car .normally its doesn't happen. But if u leave any valuable items in your car 🚗 and the place is not security zone they will definitely do that sorry to hear that. Krefeld is not bad place but I am surprised they hv done .that."

SAma Van Sarkodie wondered:

"Wow in Krefeld! I thought it was a cool city. This is sad. Sorry to hear this!"

Fia Wizzy said:

"Sorry bro. The unintended consequence of sharing your trip on social media media this way is that you guys become targets, unfortunately. Stay safe guys but you guys have some security adjustments to make for the rest of the trip."

Sei Du wrote:

"Sad update!! If this thing happened in Germany then it's possible Ghana Man hand dey inside.."

Joyceline Enyonam said:

"Ahh! This burglar is the German version of either Kantamanto boys or Circle boys. Anyway, sorry for the mishap."

Ebenezer Marmah wrote:

"Which kind sankwas thief too be that one, But the hotel Dem no get security ah... This is painful"

How others can join Wanderlust road trip

Source: YEN.com.gh