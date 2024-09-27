The six Ghanaian adventurers on a 30,000km road trip passed through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany in one day

Their 14-hour journey covered 1,293.5 km, bringing their total distance to 9,000 km across nine countries

When they shared the update, several Ghanaian netizens praised the excellent road networks in Europe for the swift movement

The six Ghanaian men on the adventurous 30,000km road trip around the world drove through four European countries in one day.

One of the men on the trip gave an update: heey left France for Belgium, then the Netherlands, and headed to Germany.

They left Biarritz in France for Krefeld in Germany, a distance of 1,293.5 km via the A10, according to Google Maps. It was estimated that driving took 12 hours and 43 minutes, but it took them about 14 hours.

As of the time they arrived in Germany, the Wanderlust team had travelled through nine countries out of the thirty expected countries. They had also driven 9,000km out of 30,000km.

They stayed in an Ibis in Krefeld, where a thief broke into the Tacoma.

Netizens comment on distance so far

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Kwabena Peprah's post. Read them below:

Se Lorm said:

“Ah my sidechick bi dey Belgium, greet am give me, she be stubborn small😂😂😂”

David Opoku Akoto wrote:

“Were there no speed limits?”

Evron Rothschild Hughes said:

“Abrokyire wey we all dey struggle go some, you people dey pass through like e be nothing! Forkins!”

Akorfa Yaawo Mensah wrote:

“This time dei, y'all speeding ankasa”

Nana Yaa Antwiwaa Tawiah said:

“Proper borderless... not this cocobongo part of the world we dey”

Eric Takpo-Kumah wrote:

“Where’s my wife. When I told her I passed through all these countries on my way to London by Bus, so technically, I’ve visited these countries before, she won’t accept it la 😂😂😂😂”

Bernard Boye said:

“Nice one…try and get yourself German ginger beer and German Khebab”

How others can join Wanderlust road trip

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that members of Wanderlust Ghana indicated how others can also enjoy the 30,000km road trip.

They disclosed that those who want to be part of the trip can travel to meet them in specific countries for fun. The six men expect to stop in Berlin, Dubai, and Johannesburg.

