The 2024/2025 national service personnel will start their compulsory one-year service from October 1, 2024

A lady on X who is starting her service asked for advice, and many people shared some with her based on their experiences

Several others also joined the thread to read the pieces of advice given since they were also starting their national service

A young lady on social media is among the many people who would start their national service from October 1, 2024, for the 2024/2025 year.

In a post on X, Ewurama asked what advice other people on social media would give her as she begins her service.

Ewurabena begins her national service on October 1 and wants advice from her online family. Photo credit: @_jose_phine

“Officially starting my NSS journey tomorrow God’s will. What advice do you have for your sister and a friend?” she asked.

This question has prompted several responses that could serve as advice for those starting their national service.

Netizens advice NSS personnel

Several people commented on @_jose_phine's question on X. As of publishing, the post had over 300 comments and almost 3000 likes.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@LutherAndoh said:

“Don't engage in a romantic relationship with a supervisor expecting to secure permanent employment, especially in the public sector.”

@_yab_ss wrote:

Your earpiece / Airpods are a necessity! Document everything. Don't engage in any office politics. All the best b❤️”

@Addai92397356 said:

“Go put in your all and learn as much as you can. If you have the ambition to further your education, work on that while you engage in your job. I did same and now, I’m out of Ghana. Wish you the best of luck Ama.”

@ackah_cx wrote:

“Seize every opportunity that comes your way and build capacity”

@es_kay19 said:

“Don’t listen to those who say, “even if you work hard, they won’t retain you”. You never know.. you maybe rewarded for your hardwork.”

@benefo_kofi wrote:

“Seek to network, even with your peers. In your field of work, develop yourself a lot, if it's a certification start studying now as you should be creating enough time for yourself.”

@Why_WorryGh said:

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,”

“Colossians 3:23 NIV”

User agency denies lady national service opportunity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady got emotional when she was refused the chance to do her national service at the agency she was posted to.

A video of the lady sharing her frustration went viral and got many talking online. People shared different opinions on the issues she raised.

