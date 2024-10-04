A father was surprised by his children on his birthday, and the man was so happy he did not know how to react

In a video, the man did not seem to be expecting presents and could hardly stand on his feet when he got the gifts

Several social media users reacted to commend the man's children for honouring their dad while he is still alive

A Ghanaian man could not stand on his feet when his children surprised him with some gifts on his birthday.

The man, who seemed to be working at the time, was surprised by a wrapped basket with many things inside.

Children surprise their father on his birthday, leaving him emotional. Photo credit: hugsandkissessurprisehub

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the man was given a birthday cake, a framed picture, and a champagne bottle. There was also a saxophonist to serenade him.

Some of his colleagues joined him to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the surprise. When the man recovered from the surprise, he danced with his colleagues and enjoyed the items delivered.

Netizens celebrate man on his birthday

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video shared by @hugsandkissessurprisehub.

Nailedbypiesie said:

“Those fathers who didn’t take care of their children are also watching this video and smiling mmoa 😂😂😂😂this is what we call Father 🥰🙏❤️”

Adepa❤️Bby 🌎💍 wrote:

“I wish I can do same for my dad but chale that man didn’t take care of me oo 😏😂😂”

Professional princess 👑 ❤️🔐 said:

“Father wey take care of his kids we go celebrate 😊”

Auntie Kwansema said:

“Thats my uncle Kwamena Essuman he took care of not just his children but we his nieces and Nephews Happy Birthday uncle ❤️💯 God bless you 🥰”

nogreeforanybody_ wrote:

“I did the same thing for my father on his 70th birthday and he gave the credit to my junior brother”

La Man-Nye 🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

“this is for the fathers who made the effort, tried, sacrificed and are still sacrificing we love them but as for my father only God can judge that one for 30yrs I haven't seen him but he's not dead😂”

Ruth❤️ wrote:

“I have miss my dad so much after watching this video 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️”

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh