Mentally challenged comedian Funny Face has picked up his old habits of abusing celebrities again

A disturbing video of him and a set of kids he met randomly has caught on social media

The video has refueled his rift with Stonebwoy, whom he has accused as the architect of his woes with Adebayor

Ghanaian musician Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has pounced on Stonebwoy as his new victim.

The embattled comedian, who was reportedly released from a mental health facility after his recent episode, has returned to his old habits of abusing celebrities online.

Funny Face descends on Stonebwoy after blaming him for his woes with Adebayor. Photo source: Facebook/FunnyFace, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Initially, he accused Stonebwoy of causing the collapse of his friendship with legendary former Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

In a new video, the comedian launched a new attack on Stonebwoy.

Funny Face, heralded as the Children's President, walked into a group of schoolchildren who were fascinated to meet him.

The comedian incited the kids against Stonebwoy and recorded a video. He scolded the kids and described them with unprintable words after they fulfilled his request.

The disturbing video has brought to the fore conversations about his mental health challenges and the need for him to take a break from the camera.

Fans react to Funny Face's disturbing video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Funny Face's video with the kids ridiculing Stonebwoy.

AbdulRahman❤🌏⭐️ said:

"Ahhh what’s this 😂😂😂, this not funny anymore but why am I even laughing"

Fine boy wrote:

"I have lost sympathy for him now,he knows what he is about"

adamsmusah0 remarked:

"Ahhhh no no no don’t do this to the children 😏"

mrcrossland1 observed:

"E reach stonebouy turn de3 people are now realizing this guy dey go far?? Smh you people err"

Queensheeda.xx💚 exclaimed

"Enough is enough Ad3n!"

🍭🔐🎯~Mercy$~🧸🦋🖤 added:

"This is not funny 😕but the last part weak me,the madness don reach level 400💔😂😆💔😂😂😂😆"

Funny Face calls for prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had appealed to fans and colleagues to support him in prayers as he battled another mental health crisis.

In his latest social media post, the embattled Funny Face appealed to fans for prayers and support as he experiences another downward spiral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh