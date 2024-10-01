Ghanaian Man Appreciated By His Children On His Birthday: "A Good Man Will Always Be Celebrated"
- The children of a Ghanaian man have demonstrated their love and affection for him on his birthday
- In a video, the children sent goodies to surprise their father at an automobile repair shop, where he works
- Netizens who came across the video on TikTok praised the children and congratulated the man on his birthday
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A noble Ghanaian man has been appreciated by his children on the occasion of his birthday.
According to narrations in the caption of a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the children pooled resources to celebrate their father for his many years of sacrifice and dedication to his family.
Employing the services of Hugs and Kisses, a giftery online shop, the children surprised their noble father with assorted items and a photo frame.
While walking into an automobile mechanic shop, the crew from Hugs and Kisses appeared from nowhere to serenade the Ghanaian man with melodious tunes from the trumpet.
The video making rounds on social media, captured the man bewildered, wondering what was going on.
Moments after that, the Hugs and Kisses crew brought a basket full of groceries, a bottle of champagne and a cake.
Still in disbelief, the Ghanaian man, with the groceries in his hand, took a seat to process everything that was happening around him.
After a while, the noble Ghanaian man joined in the celebration, dancing to the tunes from the trumpet.
Netizens react to the Ghanaian man's video
Upon spotting the video on TikTok, netizens thronged the comment section to revel in the Ghanaian man's moment.
Ghanaian man deported for stealing a pen drive in Germany, recounts sad experience in touching video
@nogreeforanybody_ wrote:
"I did the same thing for my father on his 70th birthday and he gave the credit to my junior brother."
Adepa Bby also wrote:
"I wish I can do same for my dad but chale that man didn’t take care of me oo."
@Nailedbypiesie said:
"Those fathers who didn’t take care of their children are also watching this video and smiling mmoa this is what we call Father."
Children mark surprise father on diamond jubilee
YEN.com.gh reported previously that the children of a Ghanaian man joined forces to celebrate his 75th birthday.
A mega event, organized by the children, brought together friends, family and grandchildren of the man to mark a major milestone in his life.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.