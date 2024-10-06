Obaapa Christy's ex-husband and preacher, Pastor Love, has been sentenced to a four-year prison term

A video of him in court, which surfaced on social media, got many netizens talking on social media

Bullgod weighed in on Pastor Love's legal woes on the recent episode of UTV's United Showbiz show

A fraud incident dating back to 2016 landed Pastor Hammond Love, a renowned preacher, in police custody.

The church leader, who was gospel singer Obaapa Christy's husband, was recently handed a four-year jail term for selling a car that did not belong to him.

In the October 5 episode of UTV's United Showbiz program, music executive Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson discussed Pastor Love's legal woes.

Bullgod has had a fair share of legal troubles. the music executive formerly linked with Shatta Wale was one of the main suspects in Fennec Okyere's murder case.

"I think he showed some arrogance. There is a reason we call the judge my Lord...You need to recognise were you are and act accordingly."

The former executive, who has served a term at the Nswam Prison, sent Pastor Love a message saying he didn't apply the wisdom in the courthouse and should reflect on his conduct while he does his time in prison.

Fans react to Bullgod's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bullgod's remarks about Pastor Love

dierhich_music said:

@bullgodofbullhaus Boss today ebi first time I listen to you but from the bottom of my heart I respect u more than anyone in this country 😢🙏

moda_st.patrick wrote:

Tsale, he should av spoken "Ga" by saying: "he be33 dwe3mo" (he has no sense) lol

naanunoo1988 noted:

BullGod and shatta my favorite people.Pls when are you coming together?

dedemaabena added:

Yo this guy will catch a case tomorrow 😂

Pastor Love ends up in handcuffs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Pastor Love being escorted to prison in handcuffs had popped up on social media.

The head pastor of Action Grace Chapel was seen between two men who were believed to be police officers.

