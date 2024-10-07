The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, took to her social media channels to wish her husband well on his birthday

Samira also said a prayer for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and said the well wishes were from her and the kids

Several social media users who saw Mrs Bawumia's post also wished the Vice President well on his birthday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia turned 61 on Monday, October 7, 2024, and several people are celebrating him, especially his family and party faithfuls.

His wife, Samira Bawumia, shared a message on social media to pray for and wish her husband well on his 61st birthday.

Samira Bawumia wishes her husband Dr Mahamudu Bawumia well on his birthday. Image: Sbawumia

Source: Instagram

In a post, Samira Bawumia said she prays the Almighty Allah will reward her dear husband’s hard work.

“Happy Birthday to my dear husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. May the Almighty Allah reward your diligence and hard work. Lots of love from the kids and I. ❤️”

The message included an image of Dr Bawumia sitting down and wearing a blue kaftan. His smile complemented his attire.

Netizens wish Dr Bawumia well on his birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some of the birthday wishes under Samira Bawumia’s post. Read them below:

lartondra said:

"Happy Birthday to the incoming H.E President of Ghana"

itz.mabelxx wrote:

"Happy birthday H.E Dr.MBawumia🎂❤️.May God bless your new age✨🍭🦋"

richard.f.gaye said:

"Happy birthday our next president , may God continue to bless your life to bless Ghana too . I know you will be one of the best president in our history"

savino_owusu_boateng wrote:

"Happy birthday Dr. Bawumia n May God Bless ur new age will great achievements"

otabil333 said:

"Happy Happy birthday to you Next president of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. You are the chosen 1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia"

gifty.debrah wrote:

"Happy glorious birthday to the big one himself, my president in waiting. God bless your new age and make your dreams come true 👏👏👏❤️❤️🔥"

_.jay.jt said:

"Thank you for taking care of him!"

sandyohemaa wrote:

"Happy birthday Mr President God bless you and keep you with good health and long life God bless you 🙏🎂🙏💖"

Ghanaians throw surprise party for Samira Bawumia

In a related development, some Ghanaians close to Samira Bawumia organised a surprise birthday party for the Vice President's wife.

Samira Bawumia turned 44 on August 20, 2024, and her close associates celebrated her.

The video of her at the party with her staff went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh