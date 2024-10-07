Nana Ama McBrown was recently announced as a new brand ambassador for Kivo food brand

The socialite was the next brand ambassador after Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus to join the brand

In a recent interview, she shared her remarks about the deal and a gesture she extended to Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her new brand ambassadorial deal with Kivo.

The 47-year-old socialite is one of the most sought-after names for brands seeking to increase their fortunes with Ghanaian customers.

Nana Ama McBrown tells her new Kivo colleague that he paid homage to Mohammed Kudus after joining the brand. Photo source: Instagram/IamamamcBrown, X/GFACommuncations

Source: Instagram

On the October 4 edition of Onua Showtym, Nana Ama McBrown, who joined Kivo after Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, recounted her first moments with the brand.

In a conversation with the newest brand ambassador, Kar Lite, the socialite established that she had to pay homage to Mohammed Kudus, who, despite his age, considers him to be a senior colleague with the brand.

She jokingly demanded that Kar Lite replicate her gesture. With their heartfelt conversation, Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite dispelled rumours about their deals with the brand.

Kar Lite maintained that he opted to join the brand later because he wanted to complete his final stint as a high school student.

Fans react to McBown's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's gesture towards Kudus.

Yaa Fosuaah said:

"This lady OMG❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️May God continue to put you on higher grounds. God bless you Nana❤️❤️"

princess.marat wrote:

"kalite all Tadisco students are proud of you"

user71392438027 remarked:

"God bless mcbrown, not all celeb can do this"

nanaapemdarkoah noted:

"People who were insulting @Nana A. McBrown will not see this"

Golden James shared:

"please what is the role of the other guy? it is like all attention is on Karlite. will he move with Karlite to Accra? i stand to be corrected

ROLL_DEEP🇨🇦🍁🇯🇲 added:

"I told them but they didn’t believe, Nana Ama 🥂"

Nana Ama McBrown promises Kar Lite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had advised Kar Lite to relocate from Takoradi to Accra after his new deal with Kivo.

The actress promised the freshly-minted Takoradi Senior High School graduate that she would never leave him behind as her relationship with Kivo progresses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh