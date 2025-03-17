The General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has cautioned his branch pastors to desist from embezzling church funds

The famous Ghanaian man of God said he had heard reports of some junior pastors allocating some church funds to themselves

The leader of the Philadephia Movement stated that any branch where the pastor is found guilty will be dealt with

The founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, complained about the large scale of corruption in some branches of the church.

The popular Man of God stated that he does not support such behaviours and would deal with such branch pastors who he called brothers.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah expresses disappointment in branch pastors who are embezzling church funds. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

In a video on X, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah said some brothers take a percentage of their offerings for their upkeep before sending the rest to the appropriate quarters.

“Some brothers have allotted percentages for themselves. All the expenditure on media coverage considering the number of TV stations and radio stations is a lot. I stand on my feet for four hours to preach but I don’t take any money.”

“I don’t take a penny from the money you shower on me when I’m dancing or singing. On White Sundays, I bring two envelopes filled with money and then a brother at his branch has allotted 30% of proceeds from his congregation to himself. When their money comes, he takes 30 per cent before sending the rest to the appropriate place," he added.

The prophet said any branch where embezzlement is ongoing would suffer the consequences.

“Any brother or organising brother whose branch’s finances are not transparent or where embezzlement is ongoing would not benefit from the sacrifice or offering I will give this year.”

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has several branches in Ghana and outside the country. In July 2024, Adom-Kyei Duah commissioned what is arguably Ghana's biggest church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in the Greater Accra Region.

A Ghanaian in Canada also shared a video showing a branch of the Believers Worship Centre in North America.

This is said to be part of the Ghanaian preacher's efforts to spread the Adom-Nyame gospel across the globe to win more souls for Christ.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

The church is housed on the second floor of a story building reportedly rented by the revered man of God to extend his territories overseas.

Netizens amazed by pastors embezzling church funds

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ocpb_ said:

“Church nso😂😂.”

@PoliGossipGh wrote:

“Kennedy Agyapong was right: Ghanaians are naturally born bad (NBB).”

@FAgbodeka said:

“Kaish.”

@MaameNeBaGh wrote:

“Why is 0sec to 1:30sec different from 1:31sec to 1:46sec🤔.”

@Ma_Cafui said:

“Corruption everywhere.”

@kwakupenny wrote:

“The translator dey make speech more funny 😂😂.”

