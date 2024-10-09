Gunshot, a Kumasi-based Ghanaian YouTuber has put smiles on the faces of some widows and single mothers at Agona

In a video posted on TikTok by @gyenyame4ever, the content creator donated food items to the women

Gunshot explained what motivated him to support the women in an interview with YEN.com.gh after the donations

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber, known in private circles as Kwaku Dankwah has gone to the aid of some widows and single mothers at Agona in the Ashanti Region.

Operating the channel Official Gunshot TV on YouTube, the Kumasi-based content creator, famed for his philanthropic works, donated foodstuff to the women.

A Kumasi-based Ghanaian YouTuber donates foodstuff to widows and single mothers at Agona. Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok.

Gunshot, as he is widely known, gave each of the women a bag of rice and oil with some cash to support them cater for their children.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the beneficiaries of the donation expressed gratitude to Gunshot.

The visibly excited women also prayed for the content creator for being a blessing to them.

"God bless you, we are eternally grateful, you have done well," one of the beneficiaries spoke on behalf of the women.

Interacting with YEN.com.gh after the donations, Gunshot stated that he visited the Agona community to donate foodstuff only, however after seeing the plights of the women he decided to add some cash.

"I was touched by the level of poverty in the town and so I decided to add a little money to the food items so they could use it to prepare a meal for their family," he said.

Netizens praise Gunshot for supporting the women

Gunshot's gesture, aimed at supporting vulnerable families, earned him praise from netizens after the video of the donations emerged online.

@Walter Atiegar wrote:

"Nobody would understand why God would bless u bossu u do all."

@sirjohn also wrote:

"God bless you God father keep it up."

@estherboateng93 said:

"please bro god richly bless you."

Gunshot gifts street hawker money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Gunshot gifted a street hawker GH¢3,000 to support her business.

The money, according to the Ghanaian YouTuber, was contributed by followers of his social media platforms.

Upon receiving the money, the street hawker thanked Gunshot and his followers for their kind gesture.

