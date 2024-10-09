The Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has got tongues wagging with her latest visit to the Ashanti region

The beautiful socialite called on Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his elders at the prestigious Manhyia Palace

Footage from her visit to the palace has caught on on social media as fans share their admiration for her

On October 9, Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the Ashanti Region for a campaign assignment.

Scores of NPP supporters thronged the Manhyia Palace in anticipation of Samira Bawumia's visit.

Samira Bawumia kowtows Otumfuo Osei Tutu on her latest visit to Manhyia Palace. Photo source: Facebook/SBawumia, Instagram/TheAsanteNation

The 44-year-old socialite waved to fans as her vehicle arrived at the prestigious Manyia Palace, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his elders had gathered.

Several bigwigs belonging to the National Patriotic Party, including Simon Osei-Mensah, attended the meeting.

Samira Bawumia bowed as she went to greet the monarch and his queen mother as custom demanded.

She shared a video of her arrival and interaction with Otumfuo ahead of the December 7 elections, in which her husband, who served as the second gentleman under Akufo-Addo, aspires to be president.

Fans hail Samira Bawumia

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Samira Bawumia's recent stint at Manhyia.

Gh Kobby said:

"She spoke like a really great lady that she is. Class personified"

Noah Augustine Nkansah wrote:

"This is what we call quality from the rest....."

Akwasi Wusu Erik noted:

"The best second and first lady to be in the history of Ghana democracy"

Twum Darko remarked:

"So demure and adorable.. beautiful, elegant, mesmerizing, dazzling, stunning, exquisite, exhilarating, exciting, exceptional, excellent, glowing, amazing, intelligent, pleasing, wonderful, incoming first lady Hajia Samira Bawumia 😍😍😍👌👌👌🥰😍🤩"

Isaac Kofi Asumadu added:

"Dr Bawumia;The Chosen 1 to Break the 8 John Mahama has, so that John Mahama will keep the broken 8 FOREVER,if that's what he wants."

Supreme Court disapproves salaries for President's wives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Supreme Court of Ghana had shared its verdict on where the spouses of presidents in Ghana should receive salaries.

On April 24, 2024, the Supreme Court maintained that the spouses of the two highest office holders in Ghana were not eligible for the category of Public Office holders.

The court based its ruling on the Emolument Committee of Parliament, which is limited to recommending only public officeholders' salaries and other benefits.

