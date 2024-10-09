Amerado has relished his enviable moment with Samini, which birthed their latest collaboration

Amerado recently opened up about his first effort with Samini and how it benefited him

His remarks about the Ghanaian legend have got many fans talking on social media

On October 8, Ghanaian musician Amerado recently released a new version of his Ankonam hit song with Samini.

This marks his first attempt with the celebrated Samini. The Ankonam hitmaker shared a snippet of their studio moment on social media, hiking up the anticipation for the release.

Amerado eulogises Samini after their latest collaboration, Ankonam remix. Photo source: Facebook/Samini_dagaati, Facebook/Amerado_Burner

Amerado hails Samini

Samini is one of Ghana's most decorated musicians, with a catalogue of classics, including Odo and My Own.

His debut album, Linda, earned him two Ghana Music Awards for Hiplife Artist of the Year and New Hiplife Artist of the Year.

The reggae and dancehall legend's record label has also been an incubator for engineering the early success of several stars, including Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy.

The new single has refueled conversations about Samin's evergreen talent and impact on the younger talents.

According to Amerado, he leveraged his brief stint with Samini to learn a lot about music.

Amerado and Samini thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Amerado and Samini's latest remix.

@badman_me1 noted:

"Last last u too u go take endorse a political party like he did. Nobody dey rate that Npp foot soldier anymore."

@barber_beef wrote:

"You’ll be great Marsha Allah. You’re so humble ma guy and you will go far"

@mbaamabismark1 said:

"Dat person u dey tlk of. His music career di£"

@thefeezman shared:

"i hope you don’t regret this tweet after you’ve reach higher height in the music scene"

@davidoseibonsu commented:

"You've met the right person"

@EgAntiq added:

"One of the greatest in the game"

Amerado announces new EP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amerado had announced his plans to release his third EP.

He stated that the EP would feature King Paluta, Ghana's reigning Best New Artiste of the Year, who recently earned recognition from the Recording Academy.

