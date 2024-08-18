Samira Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections

The wife of the Vice President has called on all Ghanaian electorates to vote for her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as president in the 2024 general elections.

Dr Bawumia is the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his running mate is Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Samira Bawumia said her husband has exceptional leadership qualities that will help him develop Ghana; hence, she is calling for massive votes for him.

She said this at a gathering of NPP supporters at Effiakuma Zongo, also known as 'VIP', in Takoradi, ahead of the party's Manifesto Launch.

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she said.

She named the many social interventions initiated by President Akufo-Addo during his almost eight years in office. Samira added that these social interventions will continue under a Bawumia-led government.

For instance, she said the free SHS needs to continue so more children can have access to education.

Samira said she was born and bred in a Zongo community, and education has brought her this far. She used her story to emphasise the importance of the free SHS.

“I was born and nurtured in the Zongo, and if it hadn’t been for education, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

Bawumia names Napo as running mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia appointed Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

His selection follows several surveys, including one from the National Intelligence Bureau, which picked him as the party's favourite.

Bawumia to involve PTAs in free SHS feeding programme

In another development, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia proposed including parents in the feeding programme of the free SHS policy.

He said his proposal would allow parents to play integral roles in feeding their wards at school.

These include monitoring foods distributed at schools and the quality and quantity of foods served to their wards.

