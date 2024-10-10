A member of the Wanderlust Ghana team on the 30,000km expedition has ended his participation in the trip

Richard Anim said he left the team in Dubai because of work, leaving four members to continue the journey

Several social media users who watched his video explanation lauded him for the journey he mad made so far

Richard Anim, a member of Wanderlust Ghana who participated in the 30,000-km expedition, has returned to Ghana.

The CEO of Coral Reef Innovation Hub indicated that he needed to attend to a client’s needs, hence his decision to end his tour for now.

Richard Anim, one of the Wanderlust Ghana team members on the 30,000km road trip, leaves the group in Dubai to attend to business. Photo credit: Richard Anim & Kwabena Peprah

In a Facebook video, Richard explained that he had not started the journey with the team in Accra. He joined them in Turkey and now had to leave them in Dubai.

“My participation in the expedition has come to an end. As usual, when a client says jump I can only respond how high. So I’m leaving the team in Dubai. I joined them in Turkey, then Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It’s been a fascinating trip. My only regret is we didn’t spend as much time in the various countries that we drove through.”

This leaves the team with four members since one person was left behind in Germany after his passport was stolen in Krefeld.

Richard Anim also shared parts of their itinerary from Dubai to other countries and back to Accra.

“We probably have about another two weeks break then we do the South Africa leg. The cars are being shipped to Mombasa and then on to Nairobi. The plan is to pick the cars in Nairobi and head down through Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, then climb back up to West Africa.”

It is unclear if Richard planned to join the team himself for the second Africa leg of the trip.

“We look forward to engaging in the next chapter of the Wanderlust 30,000 expedition,” he said.

Netizens commend Wanderlust team member

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video share by Richard Anim on social media.

Emmanuel Seyram Duku said:

“It’s amazing what you guys have achieved! Congratulations! Well done!”

Benjy Ofori wrote:

“Bravo 👏🏾 … Journey is indeed the destination”

Elsie Dickson said:

“Vim!!! Another one for the books!!! 🫂🙏🏾”

Juliette Maame Akua wrote:

“Well done Tight Paddy Mi Richard!! Catch you on the second leg!!”

Se Lorm wrote:

“Ebe me make uncle redeem make your client call you, i told you I will show you pepper 😂😂😂😂”

Kwame Amporful said:

“It’s crazy what you guys are doing— and, truly inspirational.”

Meme Princess Umul Hatiyya wrote:

“This expedition will be sculptured on your mind for life. Well done for taking the plunge and being a part irrespective of how "brief" it was. It is better to taste a delicious pudding (or banku + tilapia) and live off those memories for life than not to taste it at all. Enjoy your next leg of money making😊”

Richard Anim replied:

“Meme Princess Umul Hatiyya I did West Africa to North Africa last year so didn’t miss much except a different type of drama with the cars. Europe I still need to do. Middle East has been ticked off.”

Wanderlust members meet Cameroonian man in UAE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Wanderlust Ghana team arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

They met a Cameroonian who works as a bellboy in a hotel, and he was amazed by their expedition.

The man said he did not know one could travel on the road to all the places the team had toured to.

