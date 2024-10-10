A video of Countryman Songo reacting to the utterances by Kurt Okraku when he spoke to the Black Stars players is trending

The outspoken presenter chided the GFA president for screaming at players of the Black Stars in a meeting

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video agreed with Songo on his viewpoints regarding the issue

Ghanaian sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly called Countryman Songo, has taken exception to Kurt Okraku's recent outburst during a pep talk with players of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the outspoken media personality lashed out at the GFA boss over his actions, which has since generated a lot of talking points online.

Countryman Songo expresses unhappiness over rant by GFA boss during meeting with Black Stars players. Photo credit: @countrymansongo/X @Blackstars/X

Countryman Songo, in his view, explained that the move by Kurt Okraku to scream at the Black Stars players was not right, especially since he was not the coach of the team.

"In the first place you are not coach and even the coach has no right to talk to the players in this manner. Your action clearly shows that you are frustrated."

Countryman Songo further opined that Ghana is not selecting the right players to represent the senior national team.

At the time of writing the report, Countryman Songo's video had received over 30,000 likes and 24 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians agree with Countryman Songo

Social media users who took to the video's comment section agreed with Countryman Songo with his comments about the rant by Kurt Okraku.

@nanak17a stated:

"Well said..we need players who have passed thru the ranks."

@Kingsley_Dade indicated:

"Not even a team psychologist would do this."

@flexlexy2 added:

"Songo u talk all bh the question is .....Daben?"

@ExcellenceReign wrote:

"Why can't this GFA be dissolved? They are the people causing the downfall of our national team."

Partey withdraws from Ghana squad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that captain Thomas Partey and three others will not be available for selection during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Joseph Paintsil, Osman Ibrahim, and Kingsley Schindler have all been excused from the team.

The Black Stars held their first training session on Monday, October 7, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

