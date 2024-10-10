The flagbearer for the New Force in the 2024 election, Nana Kwame Bediako, took his campaign to the Ashanti region

Cheddar, as he is popularly called, visited an illegal mining site in Manso to speak to the people, especially youth, at the place

A video on social media showed him telling them about the #StopGalamseyNow demonstration and taking a tour of the site

The Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, visited an illegal mining site at Manso in the Ashanti region.

During his visit, Cheddar engaged some of the young illegal miners he met working at the site.

Flagbearer of the New Force takes his campaign message to galamsey site in Manso in the Ashanti region. Photo credit: @osagyefonkb

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on X, Cheddar told the illegal miners that people in the capital city are not happy with the galamsey since it is destroying water bodies and can cause several health problems for individuals.

He told them about the demonstrations, calling the government to take drastic measures against galamsey.

He went with them to inspect the damage to the land and some water bodies and to engage some women involved in galamsey.

The young people promised to vote for him because Cheddar had hair, and they believed he would do better than other presidents in the past who had none.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Cheddar’s galamsey site visit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“In a nut shell Cheddar went there to identify with them but did it wrongly cos of what he said. He could have done better by emphasizing the need for all stakeholders involved including those there doing the Glamsey to do better”

@RexAbiwu wrote:

“I still don’t understand why they don’t get arrested because they easily go there with cameras to video them too, Ghana police tell the citizens how weak you are”

@vojyger_baiden said:

“This ngga you say for him that it is good or you don’t say some for that it’s good. What’s he doing there ahh? Something we Ghanaians no dey like you dey deer tu watch them. Tell them the truth that they are killing us with their mercury. Africans Sold Their Own Brothers to Slavery”

@OvidSelasi wrote:

“Cheddar is funded by NPP. Cheddar is worse than Akuffo Addo”

@james_carlton54 said:

“So can’t you guys see cheddar is doing all his best he can??? Please stop trashing him because of the rightful statement he made at the wrong time. Man is real can’t you see.”

