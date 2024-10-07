A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express his disgust over the Galamsey menace

A video of him lamenting over after his tap water changed colour to brown has gone viral on social media

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have called for an end to Galamsey

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction as he tried to fetch tap water at home has generated talking points online.

This comes as he shared his disbelief regarding how contaminated treated water had become coupled with its colour change.

Ghanaian man cries out as tap water becomes brownish, pins it on galamsey in video. Photo credit: @thegbcghana/X @sixwizzy/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man shouted in disbelief over the brownish colour of the water after he opened the tap.

Sounding astonished, he lamented that the water was initially very clean and blamed the sudden change in colour on the illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

The video comes at a time when the Ghana Water Company Limited warned the activities could affect the illegal mining.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 70,000 likes and 3000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians call for an end to galamsey

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video called for an end to the illegal mining.

Faceless commented:

"Ghana water put a statement that due to galamsey they can’t purify water as before. "

SolarshMoni reacted:

"The only way they can stop us this work is to create more jobs.. Without that, we'll never stop it today nor tomorrow."

Kyei Baffour

"Ego reach everybody. we all go suffer well well but some go suffer pass some."

@ilious added:

"So na only me no dey see dis kind water some or Some no dey my area."

SPIRIT UP added:

"You open tap you get don Simon you say galam what."

Lady with love reacted:

"It’s not funny anymore."

70-year-old urges youth to rise against Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 70-year-old man is trending a video of his rallying cry to Ghanaian youth on issues concerning Galamsey went viral online.

The elderly man encouraged the youth to fight and save Ghana since they had many years to live.

In a video, he appealed to the youth to do everything possible to safeguard the environment for future generations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh