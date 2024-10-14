A video of a young man's reaction after his lover embarrassed him in public has generated talking pointing online

This man was pained after he agreed to a loyalty test only for his supposed girlfriend to state that she was single

Social media users who took to the comment section of the lashed out at the young lady for her act of betrayal

A young Ghanaian man was left heartbroken after his quest to celebrate his girlfriend ended in regret.

It happened after he agreed to a loyalty test to determine whether his girlfriend truly loved him.

Ghanaian man cries as out as lover fails loyalty test in trending video. Photo credit: @billy_nsb/TikTok

The moment of truth came when a call was placed to a lady under the guise that his lover was celebrating her and wanted her to mention his name.

Looking visibly excited, the young man's smile faded in an instant when the lady said she was single.

Taken aback by the act of betrayal, the young man staggered for a moment before calling out the lady for cheating on him.

At the time of writing the report, the emotional video had raked in over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video chided the young lady for cheating on his lover.

BENEZE commented:

"She will find away to apologize and tell him he can’t just mention his name to unknown number."

UPDATE ON SCHOOLS indicated:

"Pampeee no nyinaa ey3 kwa, wei y3de pia car eeii ."

ohenewaa579 indicated:

"Was his facial expression for me."

Sam Byingston added::

"Why do you have to give your heart to a girl bro. you don't see anything yet."

natybongo1 reacted:

"Do you do conference calls? I live in Accra so if you can do that for me by calling me and conferencing the call cos I’m kind of doubting her for some time now."

YAW_FIRMO(ENCLAVE CUT )

"Who noticed the water came out of his mouth after hearing her saying i don't have a boyfriend!"

Ghanaian man weeps

A Ghanaian man could not contain his tears after his girlfriend jilted him.

In a video, the young man wept uncontrollably over the heartbreak served him by his girlfriend.

The young Ghanaian man, who could not control his emotions, took to social media to open up about how he sponsored the girl to university.

