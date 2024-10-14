Ghanaian Man Fumes, Confronts Chinese Man Over Galamsey, Video Evokes Laughter
- A video of a Ghanaian man confronting a Chinese national over his alleged involvement in illegal mining has surfaced online
- In the video, the man was heard questioning the Chinese man on whether he would have engaged in galamsey if he were in China
- Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter as they expressed their views in the comments section
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Ghanaian man could not hold back his frustration when he spotted a Chinese man, reportedly involved in illegal mining at a galamsey site.
Outraged by the devastating impact of illegal mining on Ghana's forest reserves and especially its water bodies, the man in a viral video confronted the Chinese man.
The video begins with the visibly upset man approaching the Chinese national, allegedly involved in galamsey.
In a blend of English and a local dialect, the Ghanaian man vehemently questioned the Chinese man's presence and activities in the area.
Watch the video below:
Youth protest against galamsey
Galamsey has become a major concern in Ghana following its devastating impact on its natural resources. Recently, the youth in Ghana hit the streets of Accra to protest against illegal mining activities.
Ghanaian man's video evokes laughter
The video of the Ghanaian man confronting the Chinese national has triggered an uproar of laughter on social media. Many netizens in the comments section
@y3naware wrote:
"Chale I laugh o."
@Quamcz
"The fact that this video didn't end has got me looking for conclusion in hospitals."
@TrishiaNasa wrote:
"The way he vex I’m sure he doesn’t get some of gold."
@Khayflick wrote:
"Forkkkk."
@KwadwoNotnice wrote:
"Your man dey understands kwasia ooo."
@MrRamos8997 wrote:
"They always feel comfortable when destroying our lands and natural resources, such cruelty shouldn’t be existing but once we have competent leaders in this country we are safe. #Ralph Ghana 🇬🇭 Mmoa nkoaa."
Dr Likee condemns galamsey
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has added his voice to the fight against illegal mining.
In an interview, the renowned comic actor called for an end to the galamsey because it destroyed the country's water bodies.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh