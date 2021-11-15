In-laws should thank their son's wife if he sends them money – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Uncle Ebo Whyte has called on in-laws to treat the wives of their sons well

According to him, anytime their son sends them money they have to call the wife to thank her

He explained that it is a thoughtful woman who keeps prompting her husband to remit his parents

Uncle Ebo Whyte, playwright and counselor has called on parents-in-law to treat their wives of their sons well if they depend solely on their son.

According to him, the kindness and benevolence of their son is solely dependent on the thoughtfulness of the woman he is married to.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Uncle Ebo Whyte while speaking on the worth of daughters said the women are more family-oriented than the sons.

Playwright and marriage counsellor, Uncle Ebo Whyte Photo Credit: Uncle Ebo Whyte

Source: Facebook

He further explained that when sons constantly call their parents to check up on them it is because their wives keep reminding them to do so.

“When you have a son who calls to check on you. It is because he has a good wife who is prompting him to check on you. ‘Have you called to check on your father?’, ‘Have you heard from your father this year?”

He said often times, many wives send gifts to their husband’s families without disclosing the original source just to make the man look good.

“There are men whose families think they are doing well because they send remittance home. What they don’t realise is that it comes from the woman in his name. So sometimes his parents call him and say, ‘Kwadwo thank you. We received your gift,’ then he is confused,” he said.

