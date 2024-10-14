Comic actor and YouTuber, Dr Likee, has spoken against galamsey and called for it to be stopped since it was destroying the country's water bodies

He noted that he had shot several movies about galamsey and said that they would be released in November 2024

Many people loved the fact that he joined the ongoing discussions about galamsey and had shot movies about it

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Dr Likee, aka Akabenezer, has added his voice to the ongoing discussions about galamsey and how it has polluted the country's waterbodies.

Dr Likee condemns galamsey and explains why it should not be politicised.

Dr Likee speaks against galamsey

In a recent interview, Dr Likee noted that the issue of galamsey and people advocating for it to be stopped should not politicised.

The actor said that it was prudent for all to speak against it and fight for the next generation. He noted that if his generation does not experience the side effects of galamsey, the generation after him might.

The host of The Bonah Show asked Dr Likee why he had not made a comedy skit about galamsey and whether he was afraid of politicians. He responded by saying a firm no and that he and his team have shot several movies about galamsey, which will be released in November 2024.

"Releasing my movie next month (November 2024) will not generate any political heat for me. The way the movie has been crafted, it would not involve politics. However, it speaks on the fact that galamsey has to be stopped," he said in the interview.

Dr Likee stressed the destruction of water bodies and noted that whenever he travelled abroad, he admired the beauty of the clean waterbodies Ghana could boast of.

Dr Likee condemns galamsey.

Reactions to Akabenezer's views on galamsey

Many people took to the comment section to speak against galamsey and to commend the comic actor for adding his voice to the ongoing discussions.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@_phycho1 said:

"We’ve not stopped though, still Free the citizens"

@Nanaezze said:

"I'm happy that from left to right, center to forward top to bottom at least majority agree that the Illegal mining approach is a bad menace and should be stopped. For once we are being Correct Ghanaians and not Party labelled Ghanaians"

@kwabenaMarabola said:

"Abebenezer is really good despite beig funny he really thinks about the future of this world"

@cliquesavenue said:

"Galamsey is a menace is must be stopped"

Agric Minister speaks on galamsey fight

YEN.com.gh reported that the Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong said calls by Ghanaians and anti-galamsey protesters for the declaration of a state of emergency to combat illegal mining was counterproductive.

Mr Acheampong said engaging the community and involving them in the anti-galamsey fight would yield more results.

He called for a more decentralised effort at combatting galamsey with community folks at the forefront.

