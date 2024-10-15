A 22-year-old lady in Ghana has become one of the youngest lawyers in the country

This comes after she graduated from the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Bar

Social media users took to the comments section to congratulate the lady on her success

A Ghanaian lady named Efua has achieved an enviable feat by becoming the youngest lawyer in Ghana at the age of 22.

Efua was part of the 2024 cohort of new lawyers called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Council of Ghana recently.

A Ghanaian lady is being celebrated by many after being called to the Ghana Bar at the age of 22. Photo credit: @Connect FM/Facebook

News of Efua's amazing accomplishment went viral after Connect FM took to its Facebook page to celebrate the alumna of Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School.

"Meet Efua, a 22-year lady from Kwesimintsim being the youngest person to be presently called to the Ghana Bar."

At the time of writing the report, the post on Efua's accomplishment had raked in over 700 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the youngest lawyer

Social media users who commented on the post celebrated Efua's becoming the youngest lawyer in Ghana.

Yoverald Kosiah commented:

"Congratulations dear. Appsans.......WE EXCEL BEYOND EXCELLENCE. Go girl."

Gina Ohenewa Tetteh remarked:

"A proud APPSAN, Congratulations our daughter. Soar higher"

Anastasia Nyarko Kraikue indicated:

"Congratulations, dear. May this inspire others."

Alfred Brown replied:

"Congrats and more greese to your elbows"

Julie Belinda Obiri added

"Congratulations best comes from the west."

East Cobbinah added:

"Congratulations, this show that you can make it in life no matter where you stay or come from."

Linda Yankah added:

"Congratulation Tadi's finest. Beauty with brains."

Cecilia Bunyan opined:

"Woooow Congratulations am sure she attended Wey Gey Hey."

Isaac Opoku wrote:

"Congrats gull.. go higher."

Ghana's first deaf lawyer makes history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Juventus Duorinaah etched his name into the history books of Ghana's legal fraternity as the first deaf lawyer.

He enrolled at the University of Ghana, where he was awarded his First Class Honours in Sociology and Political Science undergraduate degree.

In addition to earning his degree, Juventus Duorinaah further attended Cardiff University in the UK, earning his Master's in Human Rights Law.

