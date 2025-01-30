Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has built a school at Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region

Diana Hamilton was enstooled as the Nsuohene for her contributions towards improving the lives of people in the community

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther and other celebrities have commented on Diana Hamilton's post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has donated a school building to the people of Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region.

The Perfect God hitmaker, through the Diana Hamilton Foundation, sponsored the building of a five-classroom block in the community.

Diana Hamilton builds a plush school in Dodo Tamale. Photo credit: @dianahamilton.

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton and her team, including United Showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, handed over the keys to the facility on January 29, 2025.

The style influencer looked regal in a red tee and jeans styled with a green kente cloth like a queen mother during the event.

Diana Hamilton shared the videos on Instagram with this caption:

"What a joy to officially present this beautiful classroom block to the community of Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region, made possible by the Diana Hamilton Foundation, our incredible donors, and the Adom Group of Companies!

"This project is a testament to what we can achieve together when we show love and take action for those in need.

By supporting Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton (AEWD), you are making more of these projects possible and helping to transform lives across communities.

Thank you to the entire DH family—your generosity and unwavering support continue to make a difference."

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has commented on Diana Hamilton's video which is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

celestinedonkormusic stated:

"Well done sis. To God be the glory ampa."

danielantwi_jnr stated:

"Congrats Aunty D❤️."

piesieesther stated:

"Congratulations dear sis."

mimis_klosetgh stated:

"Exactly my words yesterday when you posted the video …. This is the doing of the Lord 🙏. Congrats once again Ma! 🎉🥰."

dapaahabel stated:

"Well done ma'am. Congratulations."

dubuumoh stated:

"More Wins."

alluring_jewelry_events stated:

"GOD bless you Ma'am 🙏💐❤️🌹."

maryqueenboaky stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏."

yaa_achiamaa stated:

"God bless you🙏."

akuawusuaabrefo stated:

"God bless you dear."

m_mawunyo stated:

"Congratulations mum."

fiifi_0881 stated:

"Congratulations 👏🔥."

akosua_b stated:

"God bless you, DH team and all donors/sponsors👏."

Watch the video below:

Diana Hamilton flaunts her no makeup face

Diana Hamilton looked radiant as she showed off her bare face without makeup as she glammed up for the Awake Experience 2025 launch in Accra.

The mother-of-two wore an orange lace dress styled with an African print bustier while rocking a simple ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Diana Hamilton rocks a Duaba Serwaa dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton who performed at the Awake Experience event in Kumasi.

Diana Hamilton wore a stylish outfit designed by female fashion designer Duaba Serwaa, known for her collaborations with Hollywood celebrities.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's attire and sophisticated haircut on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh