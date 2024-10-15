A video of Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako celebrating his elder son on his silver jubilee has surfaced online

The preacher delighted over his son's new age, sprayed cash on the young man in commemoration of the day

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with him while others were upset

Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako, his family, and friends were having a great time on Saturday, October 12, 2024, until an unexpected tragedy happened.

The pastor threw a lavish party to commemorate his eldest son's 25th birthday. Videos from the event show the family celebrating that milestone.

In an earlier video, guests at the event were spotted dressed in white and marching to the party's East Legon venue. Subsequent videos also showed the pastor clad in white attire with yellow stripes at the front, welcoming guests to the celebration.

Newly released videos further show the pastor spraying fresh cedi notes on his handsome son.

The young man who had just turned 25, was delighted over his father's gesture, danced graciously to a Ghanaian gospel tune which played in the background and sang along to the lyrics of the song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Salifu Amoako's video

The video of the Ghanaian preacher and his son dancing, while the former sprayed cash on the latter has evoked mixed reactions online.

While some criticised Bishop Salifu Amoako and called for his arrest, others sympathised with him.

@utd_bancey wrote:

"Chale eno be easy oo."

@__sameGod wrote:

"And all this people call themselves pastors ? Judgement day de3 )b3y3 s4 Chinese film."

@King_Arius11 wrote:

"This is deep. How did the kid not die in the first place."

@Kobbymens8 wrote:

"Eiiii is it what I’m thinking."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Sad oo."

@mostoriginal_7 wrote:

"Make he no go free oh."

@Rayna4Lyf wrote:

"This is very sad."

@Kobi_Stereo wrote:

"The Police say e be the Pastor wey dey drive the car at that time as e get accident but no proof say man of God sustain any injuries. Case cast before e start saf."

Kumchacha drops more details on accident

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Kumchacha detailed the events that led to the devastating accident involving the bishop's second son.

According to the preacher, the young man told the house help that he wanted to change his outfit and she gave him the vehicle's keys.

Unfortunately, he moved the car and crashed it, leaving two people dead and himself, his friend, and other victims with various injuries.

