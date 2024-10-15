A video of Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha speaking on the accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako's young son has surfaced online

In the video, Kumchacha narrated the circumstances that led to the accident and also dropped details on the condition of the boy and his family

Despite the clarification, many Ghanaians are calling for the arrest of the pastor, his wife and son, while others are seeking justice for the deceased persons and also

Ghanaian prophet Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has opened up about the circumstances that led to the accident of Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son.

In an interview with Neat FM, he clarified that contrary to the viral speculations that the boy's parents allowed him to drive the vehicle, they were not aware he had moved the car.

Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha is speaking on the events that led to Salifu Amoako's son's accident. Image source: ESA Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

Narrating how the incident occurred during the radio programme, Kumchacha noted that, the family had gathered with some friends and loved ones at a venue in East Legon, to celebrate the silver jubilee of the pastor's elder son. Kumchacha clarified that the venue was not the home of Salifu Amoako.

He further noted that the family's house help had the key to the Jaguar in her custody and during the event, the young man approached her and requested for them. He told the house help that he wanted to change his outfit and not knowing his other intentions, she handed over the key to him.

A few minutes later, they heard that the boy had moved the car with a friend and crashed it. Kumchacha noted that the family, especially the Bishop, has since been broken.

"The young man is also in a critical condition with his friend," he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fume over Kumchacha's remarks

Ghanaians are unhappy with prophet Kumchacha's remarks about the accident. They accused the family of trying to employ PR stunts to undermine the seriousness of the incident. They took to the comment section to call for the arrest of the pastor and his son and also called for justice to be served.

@RICHPAGEZ wrote:

"So what are they doing about it."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Spokesman."

@Young_GH09 wrote:

"He didnt collide with another car. He rammed into an abiding road-user. Dont polish it. Justice must be served. This case should be treated as it is. Thank God for that cctv footage."

@CutieKaakie wrote:

"Kumchacha stop stop. They didn’t clash. He ran into them. Simple! For someone driving at that speed in a residential area he knew what could happen and didn’t care. I’m pained !!! Control your kids! With that being said I hope when he recovers Police takes it up."

Salifu Amoako's young son involved in an accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako was involved in a tragic accident.

What started as a joyous birthday celebration on Saturday, October 12, 2024, ended up tragically as the young man moved his mother's Jaguar and crashed it, leaving two casualties.

Ghanaians have since questioned the parents on why they would allow their 16-year-old son to drive when he does not have a license.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh