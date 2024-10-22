Ajagurajah has called on Ghanaians to stop bashing Salifu Amoako over the car crash involving his son

The popular spiritual leader said it was unfair for people to claim the pastor had raised his child poorly

He said that there were kids who were stubborn by nature, which had nothing to do with the parenting

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has urged Ghanaians to stop blaming Bishop Salifu Amoako for the car crash involving his 16-year-old son, Elrad Amoako, which led to the deaths of two young girls.

that it was unfair for the public to criticise the bishop's parenting, stressing that such accidents could happen to anyone, regardless of how well a child is raised.

On October 12, 2024, Elrad crashed a Jaguar SUV into an Acura, causing a fire that killed 12-year-olds Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu.

The teenager was reportedly driving without a license, which has sparked outrage.

Following the crash, Bishop Amoako, his wife Mouha, and a family friend, Linda Bempah Bonsu, were arrested and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive. They were later granted bail.

Many Ghanaians have expressed anger, calling for the bishop and his wife to be held accountable for allowing their underage son to drive.

However, Ajagurajah believes the situation is more complex. He pointed out that some children are naturally difficult to control, and their actions do not always reflect their upbringing.

Ajagurajah's defence of Bishop Amoako sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Samuel Fio said:

"What concerns Jacob whit Salifu here ...just tell him to keep quiet. The law must work."

Abena Acheampomah wrote:

"People are saying that because the boy didn’t just pick the keys on that day like it’s his first time and drove."

Aaron Smith said:

"People are insulting the man because of numerous driving of the said child in different places which have been the habit 🙄 driving without driving licence."

Arnold bashes Salifu Amoako

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo held a different opinion from Ajagurajah's and blamed Salifu.

YEN.com.gh reported that he blamed the parents for the crash and said bad parenting was clearly to blame.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

