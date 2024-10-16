A video of a Ghanaian lady involved in illegal mining calling out her critics has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young lady who boldly stated that she was involved in the menace noted that she earned so much money from the practice

Her comments have generated mixed reactions on social media as some netizens fumed while others

A young Ghanaian lady has reignited the conversation about illegal mining popularly known as galamsey following a video she released on social media.

The lady in the video boldly asserted that she was involved in galamsey, stressing that she would not back down from the practice.

Ghanaian lady justifies her involvement in galamsey

She justified her involvement in the menace with a claim that there were no jobs and that, the galamsey business was very lucrative.

Calling out her critics, she questioned if any of them was willing to offer her a job that could pay her as much as GH¢500 a day or GH¢3,000 a month.

She, therefore, asked critics of galamsey to keep mute since their "noise" is not going to stop galamseyers from engaging in illegal mining.

She further asked her critics to channel their frustration to President Akufo-Addo, alleging that he is involved in the practice.

Ghanaians protest against galamsey

Illegal mining, known in the local parlance as galamsey has become an issue of great concern, following its devastating impact on the country's water bodies and land resources.

Recently, the Ghanaian Youth hit the streets to protect against the menace. There have also been several calls on the current administration to put in measures to halt the menace.

However, those involved in the practice, like the young lady in the video, seem unperturbed about the menace or its impact on the environment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young lady's claim

The video of the young lady has since gone viral, making waves on various social media platforms including TikTok and X. It has also generated mixed reactions from netizens who saw the post.

@efo_phil wrote:

"500 a day. 3K a month ? The maths is not making sense to me. Or she meant 30, 000."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Wo kasa beberee when they pick you up for questioning can you provide answers ⁉️ asem mp3 nipa kyer3."

@_phycho1 wrote:

"This is foolery tithe highest level, look at this young lady insulting the president ?? Imagine he is your father, I’m not even sure you have one you wouldn’t have gone to Galamsey in the first place."

Ghanaians hawk polluted water to protest galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaians, angry over the destruction illegal mining is causing in the country, hit the streets to protest against the menace.

They hawked polluted sachet water to prospective buyers to demonstrate the future of Ghana's water bodies.

