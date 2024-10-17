A video of a Ghanaian man involved in illegal mining speaking on the role of some Forestry Commission staff in galamsey has surfaced online

A Ghanaian man involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey has opened up on the role of some Forestry Commission staff in their operation.

Speaking to TV3, he noted that the staff of this institution take GH¢600 weekly bribes from galamseyers to allow them to operate.

The young man whose identity was not disclosed acknowledged that their activities were destroying the country's land and water bodies, however, some key politicians were involved.

He told the host of the show that he had worked for several politicians who are involved in the menace, including one 'big man' who is currently contesting as MP.

Additionally, he mentioned that traditional leaders including Chiefs were also involved in illegal mining.

Netizens divided over galamseyer's comment

The video of the young man speaking on how the Forestry Commission staff facilitate their work has generated a flurry of reactions online. While some were taken aback by his claims, others were dissappointed in the staff of the Commission involved.

@ar_chie_music wrote:

"If true, meaning a lot are benefitting from this menace... ending won't be easy."

@corruptless_tv wrote:

"This is no news if a law was mischievously passed to allow mining our precious forest reserves."

@JonviahJunio wrote:

"Corruption at it’s peak oh Ghana."

@whyte_collegi wrote:

"Pathetic, shameful and unacceptable from individuals allowing themselves to be used for coins in the quest against galamsey."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Hmm Herh."

@Owusgh wrote:

"He is saying the truth the forestry commission takes money from my friends to allow them mine in the Atiwa forest I’m from Akyem Bomaa I know what talking about."

Ghanaians hawk polluted water to protest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some Ghanaians who are unhappy about the impact of galamsey on the country's water bodies hit the streets to protest.

The hawked polluted water from the activities of illegal mining to register their displeasure over the menace.

Netizens who saw the video lauded their initiative and called for an end to galamsey in the country.

