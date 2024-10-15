A video of some Ghanaian citizens protesting against illegal mining has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the citizens were seen hawking packaged polluted water from illegal mining activities

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has taken a new twist as some citizens stormed the streets to register their displeasure over the menace.

The citizens, angry over the devastating impact of illegal mining on Ghana's water bodies, packaged polluted water into 'pure water' sachets and hit the streets to sell.

A group of Ghanaians hit the streets to protest against illegal mining activities. Image source: @Abeekuacquah

Source: Twitter

In a video that has since gone viral, the polluted water vendors were seen carrying headpans with the sachets arranged ready to sell to their prospective buyers.

Ghana's fight against galamsey

Illegal ming popularly known as galamsey has recently become one of Ghana's biggest challenges. Many Ghanaians have voiced concerns over the devastating impact of the menace on the country's natural resources such as arable farmlands, Forest reserves and especially water bodies.

Some Ghanaian Youth recently hit the streets of Accra to protest the activities of illegal miners, calling for the government to institute measures to halt the menace immediately. The latest to register their displeasure is this group which stormed the streets to sell polluted water.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaians hawking galamsey water

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments sections. Many were delighted over the move of this group. Others also entreated Ghanaians not to politicise the menace.

@SkyRockG2GTTnA wrote:

"Now this is bigger than any awareness I've ever seen in ghana."

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"What pains is a political party is gonna feed off this but all the same the message needs to go out."

@M00NC4KE_ wrote:

"This is such a creative and effective way to protest!! Ka...Lives On."

@OmriKeturah wrote:

"How can we get this to regional capitals?"

Ghanaian man confronts Chinese man over galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was so irritated after spotting a Chinese national believed to be involved in illegal mining at a galamsey site.

They questioned his presence there and asked if he could engage in illegal mining in his home country.

The viral video triggered mixed reactions online as some netizens laughed over the video while others lauded the man for confronting the Chinese national.

