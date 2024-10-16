A video of Ola Michael reacting to the accident caused by the son of Elisha Salifu Amoako is trending online

The media personality has told the Inspector General of Police that the case will be keenly monitored to its conclusion

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has sent a warning to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare, over the arrest of disgruntled Ghanaian bishop Salifu Amoako in the wake of an accident that claimed the lives of two individuals.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ola Michael, reacting to the arrest, remarked that he would monitor the case, especially since it involves a prominent individual.

He said the nature of the case was delicate, urging that justice should be served for the two 12-year-olds who lost their lives.

"Justice for Justine and Maame Dwomoh. The law is no respecter of persons, and we must seek justice for them. If it were to be abroad, the suspect would be in handcuffs at the hospital with police officers closely monitoring him. If he is imprisoned, the proper training he did not get at home would be given to him in the juvenile centre. We are monitoring this case. Dr Dampare, our eyes dey follow."

We will follow this matter to see what comes out of it so it does not come forth as though if you are rich and popular, you are treated with kid's gloves, and if you are poor, then you are jailed," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Salifu Amoako's arrest

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views on Salifu Amoko's arrest.

Mr Bismark indicated:

"The man said who born you to ask him of license and you think this will go anywhere?"

_ang3linah added:

"He was using sports drive that’s why he couldn’t stop at once."

ARIZJAH added:

"Osofoba bring himself, all your fathers loose talk will be discussed. Masa don’t waste your energy, the other family go take money.

fairbanks added:

"Corrupt institution , Ghana police our eyes on you. it's obvious no arrest is made, mpo. the father said he drives without license.... what shows you can arrest."

Protege of Salifu Amoako begs Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a protege of embattled Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has reacted to a recent accident that claimed two lives at East Legon in Accra.

In a video, Daniel Seer General sympathised with Salifu Amoako and assured him of his unflinching support in trying times.

He also shot down calls by some calling for Salifu Amoako's son to be arrested, saying that the accident was not caused on purpose.

