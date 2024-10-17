A video of Maa Linda offering words of encouragement to Salifu Amoako has got people talking

The TikToker stated that the revered man of God must be blamed for the actions of his son

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Linda Osei, affectionately called Maa Linda, has comforted Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako following his arrest concerning an accident at East Legon.

In a video that has since gone viral, Maa Linda, who looked very sad, first expressed sorrow over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of two young girls.

Ghanaian TikToker Maa Linda shows support for Salifu Amoako in a trending video. Photo credit: @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook @lindaosei0/TikTok

Reacting to the incident, she chided the son of the embattled Bishop, labelling him a disobedient child who had brought shame and trouble to his parents.

She then added that Salifu Amoako could not be blamed for the incident, hence apportioning blame to his 16-year-old son.

"Be strong, any one who say that you lay blame on you is a liar, having a stubborn boy as a child comes is not easy."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1500 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians disagree with Maa Linda

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on Maa Linda's concerns about Salifu Amoako's case.

obaapapabi stated:

"We know de guy is a stubborn boy, so who tort him how to drive? at what age did he learn how to drive? is dat day the first time he drove? akwadaa bone awu) obiaa b3 ti bi 3huaa."

lisagyamfi811 commented:

"Someone have lost his only child Justin is the only child of this month..what are you saying."

Novagold added:

"You're saying kafra to him for spoiling his kids, say kafra to those who lost their innocent daughters wai."

Salifu Amoako and wife granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Circuit Court in Accra had granted Bishop Salifu Amoako bail.

Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arraigned before Circuit Court 9 over the accident caused by their son.

The court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, granted the three accused persons a bail of GH₵50,000 and two sureties each.

