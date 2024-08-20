A Ghanaian man, Mr Sanjus, shared how his ex-girlfriend reclaimed the items she bought for him after their breakup

Despite her claims of furnishing his room, she only took a cylinder and some utensils, leaving a lot of things untouched

Many people who saw the video on social media wondered why the woman did that and condemned her

A Ghanaian man called Mr Sanjus has recounted what his former girlfriend did after they broke up.

According to Mr Sanjus, the lady showed him that it was not good to accept gifts from a woman when you are in a relationship.

In a TikTok video, Mr Sanjus said the lady called to inform him of her decision to come for all the items she bought for him when they were in a relationship.

“I was in the room when she called and told me she was coming to take all the things she bought for me while we were dating. So I told her to come for them.”

His friends were concerned because they thought it was the woman who bought all the things in his room.

“She had earlier told my friends that she paid for my rent and furnished the room for me. She only topped the rent up with 500 cedis and gave me the paint for the room. So, my friends thought when she comes for her things, there will be nothing left in the room," Mr Sanjus said.

However, the lady only took the cylinder and some utensils, which she bought, and left everything else in the space because she did not buy them.

Netizens react to Mr Sanjus’ story

Social media users who watched the video responded differently to Mr Sanjus’ story. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments. Read them below:

K. WILLIE wrote:

“Man should learn to be grateful 😳 Remember that, the 500 cedis and the paint was crucial to you as at that time.”

NINETY NINE 9️⃣ said:

“I want to use this opportunity to tell my Ex that am coming to collect my Rice Cooker this evening 🥺”

kwaku Bediako wrote:

‘why she forgot the 500 cedis and the paint?”

Toosweet said:

“This happened to one my homeboy. The girl pick pick bedsheet all go. Now the guy is in canada and shes disturbing for his number”

Nana Appah wrote:

“I never allow any woman do anything for me 🤣🤣🤣. One girl sef stopped talking to me cus of this 🤣🤣, I no want your nothing my dear 🤣🤣🤣🙏”

Nana Qwame ☮️ said:

“Osanju I need part two of the story”

