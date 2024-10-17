Aba Dope has rescinded her decision to settle down, which she communicated on live television

The socialite opened up about her personal life, recounting the backstory behind her new stance on marriage

Her new

Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Aba Dope, who shared her desire not to marry, has changed her mind after finding love again.

Aba Dope initially said she saw marriage as a contract that would distract her from striding in her business.

The socialite has explained why it had become necessary for her to change her mind.

Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope backtracks on her decision to marry. Photo source: Instagram/Aba_Dope

Aba Dope finds love

In a recent video, Aba Dope, CEO of Food Gist, opened up about her new relationship. She hinted at its seriousness as she recounted her conversations with her husband-to-be's parents.

According to Aba Dope, her initial remarks about marriage have become concerning as the relationship with her new lover progresses.

The Onua Concert Party shared a hilarious video appealing to fans to disregard her initial claims and established she was now looking at settling down.

"I'm almost 42. I'm not a child. I have to be wild. All my friends are marrying and giving birth."

Fans react to Aba Dope's new decision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Aba Dope's new-found desire to marry and have kids.

Celebrity-hair Braid said:

"Then you have to bribe everyone in Ghana 🇬🇭 so that we won’t post or tag you in that video kk😂😂😂😂😂 we love you so much dwar"

Thenimagirl wrote:

"😂😂😂 its all good my love, your past is not your future😂"

Akosua Noproblem remarked:

"me nyanko gye ring no😂"

Lisababe💖💗💞💟 noted:

"Sis Aba marry him, anything that will happen after the marriage will never destroy your marriage"

kueendivas added:

"😂😂The enemies said he had you but Jesus said you are mine😂😂"

Empress Gifty shares marriage tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty shared some marriage tips based on her experiences as a happily married wife despite her divorce history.

The gospel singer and TV presenter shared three things women must do to build a happy home and satisfy their husbands.

