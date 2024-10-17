A video of a young lady weeping over how her life has turned out has got many people talking on social media

In the video, she noted that despite being 30 years old, she had no husband or child, with a poor financial status

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their sympathy in the comments section

A young lady has triggered emotions on social media after voicing out her life struggles in a video shared on TikTok.

In the viral video, the lady who felt devastated about how her life had turned wept bitterly. She noted that at 30, she had almost nothing to show for her age.

A young lady is weeping after turing 30 without a husband or child.Rhody_rae

Source: TikTok

The young lady @Rhody_rae on TikTok emphasised that despite hitting 30, she has no husband or child to prove her age. To add to her woes, she has a weak financial status.

"I'm still broke. Life is hard," she said in the post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with young lady

Netizens who watched the young lady's video on social media expressed sympathy in the video's comment section. Many cheered her up and advised her to look up to God.

@Dancer maame wrote:

"My dear relax for ur life ok God has his own time of doing his miracle cheer up 30years is not enough for u to cry over not getting marriage. Dnt rush into it please."

@NUTCRACKER wrote:

"There's always a way. #THE LORD WILL PROVIDE."

@SlimDoll wrote:

"U err me 33 next year 34 nothing i get..I can’t be crying nd always look sad because of that ..for where."

@Cassandra wrote:

"If you know what is ahead of you, you won’t be crying The Lord said we should seek he first the kingdom of heaven and all things will be added unto us."

@Yours truly wrote:

"Ah me i am 30 and leaving my best life. Dear sis do no allow society, modernization and the world pressure you into feeling you are worthless. Live life and be happy, make the best memories you can."

@Juu_juu wrote:

"Even though marriage is a glory in the Ghanaian society, my I am almost 31, got married at 22, had 2 girls, and divorced 3 years ago, continued school and almost done with my first degree."

Source: YEN.com.gh