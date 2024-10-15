A video of a Ghanaian prophet scolding Elisha Salifu Amoako has got people talking

Prophet Major, in an interview, remarked that Elisha Salifu Amoako's preaching now focuses more on wealth creation

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian Prophet has condemned embattled Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako in the wake of a recent brouhaha surrounding an accident caused by his son.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the GH page's Facebook page, Prophet Major, who claimed to know Elisha Salifu Amoako way back, lamented that the powerful man of God had "lost his way."

Ghanaian Prophet advises Elisha Salifu Amoako in the wake of his son's accident. Photo credit: @Elisha Salifu Amoako/Facebook

Delving into details, he explained that Elisha Salifu Amoako's focus has now shifted from teaching about God and the Holy Spirit to money and wealth creation.

"Recently I notced that he often preaches about money. It either he is preaching about giving offering and urging people to sow seed."

Prophet Major then concluded by appealing to Elisha Salifu Amoako to be circumspect in his utterances because he now sounds arrogant.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video below:

Social media users who reacted to the video shared various opinions on the disclosure made by the Major Prophet.

Emmanuel Ahenfful commented:

"Archbishop Salifu is a very great man of God I’m just sharing my testimony here when he visited his church last year."

Johnson Oponga reacted:

"How did Salifu become worthy evangelical osofo in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana.how did Ghana get here."

Florence Clottey added:

"Ei man keep quiet when a Brother Bishop had Problem, we sympathize with the mother of the girls but why bringing Bishop Salifu down""

Lawyer speaks on Salifu's Amoako son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, has reacted to the fatal East Legon accident that was caused by the 16-year-old son of Salifu Amoako.

Commenting on the issue, Yudah Brown says the law favours and treats minors differently.

He explained that blame can be shifted from the child to the boy's parents.

