A Ghanaian man living in the US said he wouldn't start a business in Ghana while abroad due to dishonesty and poor management

Nana King recounted a negative experience with a taxi driver who failed to account for weekly sales, sparking his reluctance

Instead, he preferred to use potential business capital to support the less privileged instead of risking losses with ventures

Nana King, a Ghanaian man living in the US, shared reasons why he would not start a business in Ghana while still living abroad.

Explaining his decision, he stated several Ghanaians had shown they would not take care of businesses in a truthful, honest way.

Nana King tells DJ Nyaami that he would rather give to charity than start a business in Ghana. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana King said he would instead use the capital for a business in Ghana to help the less privileged than use it for a venture in his absence.

He said that his perspective is that certain people were inherently predisposed to negative behaviour and he would not want others to oversee his business in Ghana while he lives in the US.

Nana King said he would likely lose money when he starts a business in Ghana without returning to the country. He shared an experience that cemented his perspective.

The US-based Ghanaian said he once bought a car for a driver and asked him to render sales each week but the driver defaulted for three weeks and failed to reach out.

Nana King said the taxi driver’s lack of accountability caused him to mount a search to retrieve his car. This confirmed his concerns about doing business in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Nana Kings's opinion

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa about the Nana Kings experience.

@kobyyA said:

“Enti Ghana ɛbɛyɛ yie ni… so corrupt!”

@julielartey9352 wrote:

“Ghana immigration officers are corrupt I was in Ghana this year when coming back to UK the office kept Ghana Card which means she want money I just left the card as that time I didn't think i need it”

@nanaking3042 said:

“This guy is telling facts”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“Thank you Nana king for this update”

@nanaking3042 said:

“It really makes sense”

Man speaks about lucrative phone business

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian phone dealer shared how he started his business with GH¢40.

In a video, the popular phone seller said he now earned enough money despite his humble beginnings.

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions on the phone seller's comments and his business.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh